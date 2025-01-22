Trump to place govt staff in diversity programmes on paid leave starting today

Photo: Reuters

The Trump administration on Tuesday instructed US federal government departments and agencies to dismantle all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, advising employees of such programmes that they would be immediately placed on paid leave.

The action outlined in an Office of Personnel Management memorandum came one day after President Donald Trump issued a series of executive orders to end diversity programmes, which attempt to promote opportunities for women, ethnic minorities, LGBTQ people and other traditionally underrepresented groups.

The government should by the end of business on Wednesday inform employees of any government offices or units focused exclusively on DEI that their programs will be shut down and employees placed on leave, the memorandum said.

