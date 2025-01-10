Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge in hush money case

Photo: Reuters

A judge sentenced Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge Friday for covering up hush money payments to a porn star despite the US president-elect's last-ditch efforts to avoid becoming the first felon in the White House.

"This court has determined that the only lawful sentence that permits entry of a judgement of conviction without encroaching on the highest office of the land, is an unconditional discharge", said New York judge Juan Merchan delivering the sentence during a court session that Trump attended virtually.