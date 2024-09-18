Trump says will meet 'fantastic' Indian PM Modi in US next week

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. — AFP file

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024

Former US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the United States next week.

The Republican presidential candidate made the announcement while campaigning in Michigan on Tuesday.

"He happens to be coming to meet me next week," Trump said terming PM Modi as a "fantastic" leader.

"And Modi, he is fantastic. I mean, fantastic man. These are a lot of these leaders are fantastic. You have to understand one thing. They're dealing, there are 100 per cent," Trump was cited as saying by the Reuters.

"These people are the sharpest people. They're not a little bit backward. They are at the top. You know the expression? They're at the top of their game and they use it against us. But India's very tough," Trump said.

PM Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to 23 and participate in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden for leaders of the grouping- India, Australia and Japan on September 21 in Delaware.

PM Modi will also address the 'Summit of the Future' themed 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow' at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday. The prime minister will also address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22 in New York as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. He will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology, the statement said. Both PM Modi and Trump last met in February 2020, when the then US president visited India. Trump was welcomed with a 'Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad, which also marked the opening of the world's largest cricket stadium.

During PM Modi's visit to the US in 2019 he participated in a "Howdy, Modi!" rally in Texas.