Trump says only 'consequential' presidents get shot at

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the Dort Financial Centre in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. — AFP

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:41 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 4:42 PM

Donald Trump resumed campaigning on Tuesday for the first time since a second apparent attempt on his life, boasting "only consequential presidents get shot at" while praising Kamala Harris for making a phone call to check on him.

Trump spoke at a town hall meeting before fervent supporters in Flint, a beleaguered industrial city that was once a jewel of the US automotive industry in swing state Michigan, before factories closed due to foreign competition.

Trump drew a link between what the FBI called a foiled assassination bid against him on Sunday at his golf course in Florida and his pledge to slap heavy tariffs on imports of cars from Mexico and China.

"And then you wonder why I get shot at, right? You know, only consequential presidents get shot at," Trump said.

Trump's election rival Harris, campaigning in another swing state, Pennsylvania, said on Tuesday she had reached out to the former president after the thwarted attack.

"I checked on him to see if he was OK. And I told him what I have said publicly — there's no place for political violence in our country," Harris said in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ).

The White House described it as a "cordial and brief conversation. Trump said Harris "could not have been nicer".

Trump has said the would-be shooter was a follower of what he called President Joe Biden's and Harris's rhetoric insisting that he is a threat to US democracy.

At the town hall meeting, Trump supporters said the foiled attack made them support him even more.

"I believe that they want to kill Trump so that Trump cannot try to make his second term in office," said retired autoworker Donald Owen, 71.

Trump depicted himself at the event as the saviour of the US auto industry as it competes with foreign companies.

He insisted: "If a tragedy happens, and we don't win, there will be zero car jobs, manufacturing jobs, it will all be out of here."

Trump also defended his convoluted, rambling way of speaking, and then in a tangent on fossil fuel drilling he said: "We have Bagram in Alaska. They say it might be as big, might be bigger than all of Saudi Arabia."

But Bagram is an air base in Afghanistan. Trump may have confused it with a place in Alaska called the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, or ANWR.