Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud

"He's not gaining anything," Trump says about Musk's government cost cutting campaign. — Reuters

US President Donald Trump said in remarks aired on Sunday that Elon Musk, who is presiding over a purge of government jobs, will help find "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud" in federal agencies.

Speaking in a Fox News interview aired before the Super Bowl football championship, Trump said the American people "want me to find" waste and that Musk, the world's richest man and the leader of the president's cost-cutting efforts, has been "a great help" in rooting out unnecessary spending.

"We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse. And, you know, the people elected me on that," Trump told Fox News Channel's Bret Baier.

During his three weeks in office the president has unleashed a flurry of executive orders aimed at slashing federal spending. He has appointed SpaceX and Tesla boss Musk to lead his federal cost-cutting efforts under the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The administration has highlighted several government projects Trump believes should be ended or curtailed, but evidence of any widespread illegal activity or fraud has not been presented.

Musk has already taken unprecedented steps to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID), laying off thousands of employees.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered a temporary pause to the administration's plan to put 2,200 USAID workers on paid leave.

In the interview, Trump accused the agency of "fraud," claiming there was "hundreds of millions of dollars of money that's going to places where it shouldn't be going."

The DOGE reform team has also triggered alarm among critics by gaining access through the US Treasury to the personal and financial data of millions in the United States.

On Saturday, another US judge issued an emergency order blocking DOGE from accessing Treasury Department payment systems that contain sensitive data.

Trump said in his interview that over the next day or so he will order Musk to turn his government scalpel to the Department of Education, a frequent target of Republican ire.

"Then I'm going to go to the military," Trump said, reiterating his call for a review of spending at the Pentagon, whose budget totals some $850 billion.

Trump also doubled down on a scheme to annex Canada, saying the United States' northern neighbour "would be much better off being a 51st state, because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada."

Since taking office, Trump has characterised billions of dollars in daily bilateral trade as a US "subsidy" and claimed without evidence that Canada would not be "a viable country" without it.

Trump threatened Canada and Mexico with a 25-per cent tariff on all imports, suspending the measures after striking deals with both countries on plans to curb illegal immigration and the trafficking of fentanyl into the United States.

Both countries secured a one-month delay after the 11th-hour talks with Trump, but on Sunday the US leader warned what had been done so far was "not enough."

"Something has to happen, it's not sustainable, and I'm changing it," he said, when asked if both countries needed to do more before the 30-day deadline.