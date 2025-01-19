$TRUMP meme coin launched: What it looks like, how to buy

Photo: Trump Meme website

As the White House is set to receive Donald Trump as the 47th President on Monday, the incoming leader has launched a 'meme coin.' On January 18, Trump took to X to invite buyers to join the community.

What does it mean, and how can you get your hands on one?

According to the coin's official website, Trump Memes are fungible crypto assets created and tracked on the Solana blockchain.

The meme uses an image of Trump with his fist in the air, along with the slogan "Fight Fight Fight", words he yelled moments after the assassination attempt.

Although this is the first coin launched by the soon-to-be President with this slogan, it has previously been capitalised on by eager businesses and independent sellers who emblazoned the words on merchandise, from T-shirts to mugs.

According to the official website, 200 million $TRUMP is available on day one and the coin is expected to grow to a total of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.

How to buy

Those who wish to buy the coin can get it on the Moonshot app, available on both the App Store and Google Play.

Users sign up with an email address, and can pay with debit or credit card, Apple Pay, Venmo, Solana/USDC, according to the official website.