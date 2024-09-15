Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity, says campaign

Starmer faces an investigation after 'neglecting to disclose' that Labour donor Alli covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity, his campaign said in a statement on Sunday. It said no further details were available.
Reuters could not immediately determine where Trump was located when the campaign issued the statement.
It should be noted that Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, where he was shot in the ear.
Donald Trump was standing on a stage behind a podium, six minutes into his speech at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, talking about immigrants under a clear sky and in broiling heat.
Suddenly there was a volley of "pops" - what sounded like gunshots. Trump immediately clutched his right ear, looked at the blood on his hand and then quickly dropped to the ground behind the podium.
