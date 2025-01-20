The global treaties that live on without the US

Environment campaigners unveil a large banner opposing the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president, opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, on Tuesday. REUTERS

President Donald Trump has outraged environmental activists by announcing the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord for the second time.

The United States has a long history of failing to ratify international agreements, yet many continue to exert strong influence on global policy without the world's most powerful nation.

The United States is the only member of the United Nations not to have ratified the convention, though the country exercises influence with observer status.

The administration of president George H.W. Bush signed the treaty in 1993, but US officials criticised the text for failing to protect intellectual property among other things.

The United States is the only country not to have ratified the Convention, which came into force in September 1990.

Washington signed the treaty in 1995 but has said ratification would undermine US sovereignty by giving the UN authority to determine the best interests of American children.

The UN children's agency Unicef labels it the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history and has criticised the US stance.

The convention, first adopted in 2006, has been ratified by the European Union and 191 countries.

US president Barack Obama signed the treaty in 2009 but it did not get through the Senate.

Some conservative congressmen argued that US legislation on the issue was already more advanced and ratifying the treaty would be a loss of US leadership.

Some 189 countries are party to the convention, which was signed by US president Jimmy Carter in 1980 but never ratified by Congress.

US critics cast doubt on its effectiveness by highlighting that countries widely perceived as having poor women's rights records had ratified the convention.

The Rome Statute, ratified by 125 countries, is the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court (ICC).