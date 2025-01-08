Tesla Cybertruck explosion: Suspect used ChatGPT to plan blast outside Trump hotel, say police

Photo: AFP

The suspected driver of the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year's Day used the popular chatbot ChatGPT to plan the blast, officials told reporters on Tuesday.

"We have clear evidence in this case now that the suspect used ChatGPT artificial intelligence to help plan his attack," Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told a Press conference.

The suspect used the AI chatbot to try and work out how much explosive was needed to trigger the blast, officials said.

Authorities last week identified the person found dead inside the Cybertruck as Matthew Livelsberger, 37, an active-duty Army soldier from Colorado Springs, and said he acted alone. The FBI says the incident appeared to be a case of suicide.

Why it's important

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday that the Cybertruck blast was the first incident on US soil where ChatGPT had been used to build an explosive device.

Critics of artificial intelligence have warned it could be harnessed for harmful purposes, and the Las Vegas attack could add to that criticism.

ChatGPT warnings

ChatGPT maker OpenAI said the company was "committed to seeing AI tools used responsibly" and that its "models are designed to refuse harmful instructions".

"In this case, ChatGPT responded with information already publicly available on the internet and provided warnings against harmful or illegal activities," the company said in a statement cited by Axios.