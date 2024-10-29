'Sweet' or bittersweet? Biden votes in US election

US President Joe Biden receives an "I voted early" sticker as he takes part in the 2024 presidential election, in New Castle, Delaware, US, on Monday. — Reuters

Joe Biden is no longer in line for another term as US president -- but he waited patiently in line on Monday to cast his early ballot in a close race between his chosen successor Kamala Harris and former rival Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old, who stunned the world when he dropped out of the race in July and endorsed vice president Harris as the Democratic nominee, voted at a polling centre in New Castle, on the outskirts of his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Asked afterwards if it had been a bittersweet moment to vote in an election he once hoped to win, Biden told reporters: "This is sweet."

Wearing sunglasses and a dark suit, America's outgoing commander-in-chief waited in line for some 30 minutes, passing the time by chatting with other voters, speaking on the phone, and helping to push a wheelchair-using voter.

When it was his turn, Biden signed his name with a finger, was given his ballot paper and then directed to a black-curtained booth to cast his vote, with only his legs visible.

With just a week until Election Day on November 5, more than 41 million Americans -- a huge chunk of an estimated total voting age population of 262 million -- have cast early ballots.

Afterwards, Biden lashed out at Trump over the Republican former president's New York rally where a series of speakers made racist comments.

"It's embarrassing. Beneath a president," Biden told reporters.

Biden also slammed Trump-supporting tech baron Elon Musk's $1 million giveaways to registered voters as "totally inappropriate." The Democratic incumbent withdrew from the race after a disastrous debate performance against Trump, saying he wanted to "pass the torch" to Harris. But Biden has become a marginal figure in Harris's campaign as the 60-year-old seeks to convince voters that she offers a change from her unpopular boss. Asked about his low-profile role on the stump, Biden said Monday: "I've been to all the battleground states but I also had to continue my job." Biden added that he and Harris "talk all the time" and her campaign was "asking me where they think I should be."

Trump fumed over the Democratic switch-up from the aging Biden to a much younger, female candidate, falsely claiming that Biden was the victim of a "coup."