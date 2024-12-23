Suspect in UnitedHealth CEO's killing pleads not guilty to murder, terrorism charges

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, walks on the day of an arraignment hearing, at New York Supreme Court. Photo: Reuters

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of fatally gunning down UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street, pleaded not guilty on Monday to New York state murder charges that brand him a terrorist.

Mangione, 26, was escorted into a 13th-floor courtoom in the New York state criminal courthouse in lower Manhattan with a court officer on each arm, and a procession of a half dozen officers following him. He was in handcuffs and shackles, and wore a burgundy sweater over a white collared shirt.

Mangione leaned into a microphone and said "not guilty" when asked how he pleaded to the 11-count indictment, which includes three murder charges, including murder as an act of terrorism.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Monday's arraignment was the second court appearance in New York for Mangione, 26, since he was arrested at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, five days after the brazen, pre-dawn December 4 killing of Thompson outside a hotel in midtown Manhattan where his company was gathering for an investor conference.

Mangione also faces a four-count federal criminal complaint charging him with stalking and killing Thompson. He has not yet been asked to enter a plea to those charges. US Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker ordered Mangione detained at a December 19 presentment on those charges.

More than two dozen members of the public sat in the audience of the courtroom where Mangione was presented. A small group of protesters had gathered outside the lower Manhattan courthouse in sub-freezing temperatures expressing support for Mangione and anger at healthcare companies.

One person held a sign saying "DENY, DEFEND, DEPOSE," the words police say were found etched on shell casings at the crime scene. The words echo tactics some accuse insurers of using to avoid paying out claims. While the killing of Thompson has been condemned by public officials, Mangione has been feted as a folk hero by some Americans who decry the steep costs of healthcare and the power held by insurance companies to deny paying for some medical treatments.

A notebook entry

The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty, should the US Attorney's office in Manhattan decide to pursue it.