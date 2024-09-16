Suspect in Trump assassination attempt charged with gun crimes

China issues red alert, warns of gales and heavy rain
A man suspected of plotting to assassinate former US president Donald Trump was charged with federal gun crimes on Monday.
Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number at his initial court appearance.
Agents opened fire on a gunman who was spotted with an assault-style rifle hiding in bushes at one of the former U.S. president's Florida golf courses, a few hundred yards away from where Trump was playing. The suspect fled by car, leaving behind two backpacks and his weapon, and was later arrested.
Routh appeared in a federal courtroom in West Palm Beach, Florida, a CNN reporter said on social media.
Routh was wearing dark prison scrubs and his hands and feet were shackled, the reporter said.
With inputs from Reuters
