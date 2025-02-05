Shein, Temu may be added to 'forced labour' list as Trump administration considers move

Photo: Reuters file

The U.S. is discussing whether to add Chinese ecommerce retailers Shein and Temu to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) 'forced labour' list, Semafor reported on Tuesday.

The Trump administration has not made a final decision on the matter and could ultimately decide not to list either, the report said, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

Both companies denied the use of forced labour.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We are not aware of any such consideration," Shein said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The company is in full compliance with the US UFLPA (Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act), it added.

"Temu strictly prohibits the use of forced labour and enforces our Third-Party Code of Conduct, which bars all forms of involuntary labour," Temu said in an email.

The move comes after China imposed targeted tariffs on U.S. imports and put several companies, including Alphabet Inc's Google, on notice for possible sanctions, in a measured response to U.S. President Donald Trump's levies, which came into effect on Tuesday.