E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

President Zelensky says Trump has signalled support for Ukraine

Trump wants to stop the war with Russia, claims Ukrainian President

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky . AFP
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky . AFP

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 5:41 PM

Former US President Donald Trump has signalled his support for Ukraine in a conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky and said he wants to stop the war with Russia, the Ukrainian president told Indian reporters in an interview posted on his social media channel on Sunday.

Republican presidential candidate Trump is locked in a tight-run race with Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 US election and has threatened U.S. withdrawal from Nato and said he would not defend allies that did not increase their defence budgets.



More news from World