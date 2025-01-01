Power restored to most of Puerto Rico

Photo: Reuters

Power was restored to most of Puerto Rico Wednesday after a major blackout plunged the island into darkness on New Year's Eve, the US territory's electric utility said.

Electricity supply had been restored to at least 1.25 million customers, or 85.6 per cent of those affected, by 10am local time (1400 GMT), according to Luma Energy.

The power company said preliminary findings indicated a fault in an underground cable may have been the cause of the outage, although investigations continue.

Puerto Rico, a Spanish-speaking archipelago, came under US control in 1898 and has faced perennial infrastructure issues, exacerbated by devastating hurricanes and a 2020 earthquake.

The utility company said power had been restored to both of the capital San Juan's major airports, key water supply facilities and to at least 31 hospitals.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi said he had spoken with US President Joe Biden, and had asked for continuing Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) support.

"This is a long and arduous process that requires local and federal collaboration, which is why I requested that FEMA continue facilitating the projects we have begun," he said in a social media post.

He said Washington had approved a two-year extension for the use of temporary generators that provide the island 350 MW in energy, which will now continue to do so until 2027.