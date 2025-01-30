Emergency response units conduct search-and-rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport. Photo: AFP

A passenger jet from Kansas crashed into Washington's Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said on Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights.

US President Donald Trump "has been made aware of this situation and tragically it appears that a military helicopter collided with a regional jet", press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.

There was no immediate information about how many people were aboard either aircraft or about casualties.

PSA Airlines was operating Flight 5342 for American Airlines, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, said the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). According to American Airlines' website, the jet has a capacity for up to 65 passengers.

The FAA ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan airport, and Washington's police said on X that "multiple agencies" were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

Police said fireboats had joined the operation on the chilly Potomac River.