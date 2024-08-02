Plane carrying detainees released by Russia lands in US

Ismail al-Ghoul and Ramy El Rify were killed in the strike, said Qatar's flagship TV
A plane carrying detainees released by Russia landed in the United States late on Thursday at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, media footage showed.
Russia freed US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan on Thursday as part of the biggest prisoner exchange of its kind since the end of the Cold War.
The White House said the US had negotiated the trade with Russia, Germany and three other countries. The deal, negotiated in secrecy for more than a year, involved 24 prisoners, including 16 moving from Russia to the West and eight prisoners held in the West being sent back to Russia.
It follows an announcement from Burundi on July 25 of three confirmed cases, while the Democratic Republic of Congo on July 20 reported more than 11,000 suspected cases including around 450 deaths
The latest exercise, held inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, included two vessels and was designed to enhance communication and operational coordination between the two navies
The Spanish stock exchange, which SIX operates, was also suffering data problems, but trading continued as normal
Scorching heat claimed more than 20 lives in a single day in Morocco, fanned wildfires in Greece and the Balkans, and strained athletes competing across France in the Summer Olympic Games
The ruling is a victory for Republican Texas officials and a blow to Biden's administration
The socialist premier used his legal right not to testify against his wife Begona Gomez when questioned by Judge Juan Carlos Peinado
A jet aircraft equipped with a spectrometer was used to measure methane emissions over 12 oil and gas basins last year