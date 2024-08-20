Oil spill hits beaches on Venezuela's northwest coast

In a novel double manoeuvre, the Juice probe will first use the gravity of the Moon to swing towards Earth on exactly the right trajectory
An oil spill has dumped black sludge on beaches along Venezuela's northwestern coast and affected fishing in the area, residents and environmental activists said on Monday.
In Puerto Cabello, near the El Palito refinery — the scene of a spill last year — tarry ooze marred the sandy beaches, AFP journalists saw.
Environmental researcher Eduardo Klein said the oil slick has so far caused 225sqkm of damage, according to a post on X that included satellite images.
State oil company PDVSA did not immediately comment on the situation.
"It's now been eight days that we're practically unemployed because we can't go out to fish," fisherman Antonio Giusti said.
"There is still oil" off the coast of Puerto Cabello, he added.
Last year, when the El Palito refinery caused a spill, PDVSA said it was "not heavy crude oil, but a discharge of hydrocarbons, wastewater or effluents that were directed to the coastal marine environment."
Venezuela, which has one of the world's largest oil reserves, saw production plummet from three million barrels per day more than a decade ago to 400,000 barrels per day in 2020 due to corruption, mismanagement and US sanctions.
Now, production is back to about one million barrels a day, but numerous experts say that Venezuela's equipment is in bad shape.
The launch is scheduled for 3.38am ET on August 26 from SpaceX's launchpad at Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida
For the last 10 months, Israeli strikes have targeted Hezbollah fighters and rocket launch sites, but arms depot strikes have been more rare
One of the deadliest conflicts for humanitarians was Gaza, with 163 aid workers killed in 2023, mainly in air strikes
Clade 1b has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily through routine close contact
Jonas was 37 and a prominent activist for a left-wing farmers group when he was bundled by a group of unknown men into a vehicle at a Manila shopping mall in 2007
It will be the Indian PM's first trip to the war-torn country since its conflict with Russia and about a month after he met President Putin in Moscow
The government has urged doctors to return to duty while it sets up a committee to suggest measures to improve protection for healthcare professionals