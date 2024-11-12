New York judge pauses proceedings in Trump hush money case

President-elect Donald Trump. AFP File Photo

A New York state judge has paused proceedings in President-elect Donald Trump's already decided criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, a document made public on Tuesday showed.

The judge, Juan Merchan, had been set to decide by Tuesday whether Trump's conviction could be vacated due to the Supreme Court's July decision on presidential immunity. Trump had also been scheduled to be sentenced on November 26.

Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office sent Merchan an email on Sunday asking him to pause the proceedings due to Trump's November 5 election victory and inauguration in January 2025. Trump had asked the office to agree to the delay, prosecutors wrote. "The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances," prosecutors wrote.

Merchan paused all proceedings in the case through November 19.