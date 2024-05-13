E-Paper

Melinda Gates says to leave Gates Foundation

The foundation is one of the most influential in global philanthropy, with a focus on preventable diseases and child poverty

By AFP

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 9:07 PM

Melinda French Gates said on Monday she was leaving the philanthropy mega foundation that she established with her ex-husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

"After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation," she wrote in a statement posted on social media, adding the resignation would become effective on June 7.


The statement gave no reason for her departure, but noted that "under the terms of my agreement with Bill, in leaving the foundation, I will have an additional $12.5 billion to commit to my work on behalf of women and families."

The foundation, established with the vast wealth that the couple acquired through the success of Microsoft, is one of the most influential in global philanthropy, with a focus on preventable diseases and child poverty.


The foundation's website says it has spent $53.8 billion since the year 2000, and claims the number of children around the world who die before their fifth birthday has halved in this time.


