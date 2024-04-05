Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes New York, New Jersey

Dina Boluarte’s lawyer says police searched under the carpets at the presidential palace, and found approximately 10 nice watches
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck the New York City region on Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey, shaking buildings and surprising residents in an area that rarely experiences notable seismic activity.
The quake's epicentre was near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the USGS said. No damage was immediately reported.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre initially measured the quake at 5.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.
The earthquake was felt across the region, including in New York City, New Jersey, northern Pennsylvania and western Connecticut, according to Reuters journalists and social media.
