Joe Biden, Narendra Modi, Keir Starmer lead condemnation after Trump shooting at rally

Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
US President Joe Biden led the condemnation after his election rival Donald Trump was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday, as some Republicans blamed the Biden campaign for the violence.
Political leaders on both sides of the aisle slammed the attack minutes after the Republican candidate was rushed off stage by the Secret Service with blood running down his face.
"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," Biden told reporters in an emergency briefing at his house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
"The idea that there's political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody," Biden said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Vice President Kamala Harris said on X: "We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting."
Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, echoed his words in a statement, saying there was "absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."
"Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," he said on X.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was "deeply concerned" by the attack on his friend and former US president Donald Trump at an election rally.
"Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery," he said in a post on social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he added.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally.
"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," the premier said. Referring to "these dark hours", Hungary's nationalist leader Victor Orban offered his "thoughts and prayers" to Trump.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke out against political attacks, saying "we must stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy."
Australia's Anthony Albanese described the shooting as "concerning and confronting", expressing his relief that Trump was safe.
"There is no place for violence in the democratic process," the prime minister said.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Luxon echoed such views, writing "no country should encounter such political violence."
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and his wife Sara "were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump".
"We pray for his safety and speedy recovery," Netanyahu said.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesperson condemned the shooting.
"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns this act of political violence. He sends his best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery," the UN chief's spokesperson added.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "following with apprehension" updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.
The right-wing leader expressed her hope that "in the following months of the electoral campaign, dialogue and responsibility can prevail over hate and violence."
Argentina's President Javier Milei blamed the "international left" after the assassination attempt.
"In panic of losing at the polls, they resort to terrorism to impose their backward and authoritarian agenda," said the populist president.
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting "must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue."
Trump's shocked children also took to social media.
"This is the fighter America needs!" son Eric Trump wrote above a photo of his father with blood running down his cheek, his fist in the air and an American flag waving in the background as the Secret Service rushed him from the stage.
Donald Trump Jr posted the same photo, writing on X: "He'll never stop fighting to Save America."
"I love you Dad, today and always," daughter Ivanka posted on X, thanking supporters as well as the Secret Service for their "quick and decisive actions today."
"I continue to pray for our country," she said.
From the Senate, top Democrat Chuck Schumer said he was "horrified" by the shooting, while his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell slammed it as "despicable."
"I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former President's rally today are unharmed," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on X.
Tech billionaire Elon Musk said Saturday that he "fully" endorses Trump after the rally violence, and hopes "for his rapid recovery."
"Had it been less than a half inch to the right, he would not have survived," the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, posted on X.
"Trump is truly blessed."
Vivek Ramaswamy, who challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination at the primaries, said the same.
"We believe the fact that President Trump is safe right now is nothing short of an act of God," he wrote on X.
"Today, the future survival of the United States of America came down to less than a hair's width in the path of a bullet."
ALSO READ:
Foreign ministers from the Group urge Israel to reverse its decision and say the move is 'counterproductive to the cause of peace'
The Munak canal is situated on the Yamuna river near Delhi's northwestern border with the state of Haryana
Socialist Party chief Faure accuses the country's president of failing to 'respect the vote of the French people', while LFI's Melenchon slams the 'return of the royal veto'
Only customers with an Apple ID registered in the EEA will be able to make use of these outside apps, according to the European Commission
The US president will hold a solo press conference at the Nato summit, his first time facing the press alone since November
This special relationship is so important and it's stronger than ever now, says Britain's new prime minister
The alliance will take a greater role from the US in coordinating training and weapons deliveries for Ukraine by setting up a centralized command
The president will be under severe pressure to show he can handle what has become a rare unscripted moment in his presidency