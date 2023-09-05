Jill Biden contracts Covid, says White House

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk to the White House upon arrival on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, August 26, 2023, following a week long vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. — AFP file

Published: Tue 5 Sep 2023, 2:28 PM

US First Lady Jill Biden on Monday tested positive for Covid-19, the White House said. President Joe Biden tested negative.

The 72-year-old first lady is experiencing "only mild symptoms," her office said, and will remain in the couple's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Jill Biden last tested positive for Covid a year ago.

President Biden, 80, was administered a Covid test Monday evening and tested negative, the White House said, adding that he will continue regular testing and monitor for symptoms.

The United States has been experiencing a rise in Covid cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.