Is Trump oath valid? 4 inauguration moments that have gone viral on social media

Photo: Reuters

Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th President of the United States on January 20, vowing to usher in "the golden age of America." The inauguration was eventful, with eye-brow raising outfits, hand gestures going viral, and questions whether the oath was even valid.

Trump's presidency got off to a busy start as he signed around 100 executive officers on his first day. Here are some moments during the swearing-in ceremony that have sparked widespread comments from netizens.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

'Nazi vibes'

Billionaire Elon Musk was one of those who celebrated Trump's victory with vigor, breaking into dance moves, shouting "Yesss" and even bringing his son 'X' onto stage at some point.

However, a hand gesture he made during his appearance has drawn flak on social media as being similar to a Nazi salute. While the Anti-Defamation League disagreed, netizens took to social media to express their criticism.

Biting his bottom lip, he thumped his right hand over his heart, fingers spread wide, then extended his right arm out, emphatically, at an upward angle, palm down and fingers together. Then he turned and made the same hand gesture to the crowd behind him.

Musk did not hold back, and responded: "Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired," in a statement on his social media platform X.

Eyebrow-raising outfits

As Melania Trump donned a wide-brimmed, boater-style hat and a double-breasted navy mid-length jacket, some questioned if she was deliberately trying to keep distance from her husband. As Donald Trump leaned in to kiss his wife's cheek, the hat came in the way of the moment (quite literally).

While some likened her appearance to fictional super-thief character Carmen Sandiego, others said her presence "transformed the outfit and made it powerful."

Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancee, was slammed online for "inappropriate dressing" as she wore a lacy, lingerie-inspired top under a white blazer, an outfit which some netizens found to be "revealing."

Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, one X user shared a photo that has sparked much amusement online as it appeared to show Mark Zuckerberg staring at Sanchez. Some users said they felt sorry for the billionaire, and hailed the image as an "immortal meme template".

Is the oath valid?

As Trump took his oath of office on Monday with his right hand raised, he did not place his left hand on the two Bibles that his wife Melania held.

Photo: Reuters

The move sparked online curiosity and the top thing Americans searched for on Google in relation to Trump on Monday afternoon was about him not placing his hand on the Bible, according to Reuters.