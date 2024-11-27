In US, a guitar trademark feud gets political

A vendor plays guitar as he sells items outside of the 1st Summit Arena prior to Donald Trump's campaign rally on August 30, 2024, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. — AFP file

A guitar company touting an endorsement by Donald Trump has become embroiled in a trademark dispute, accused of imitating an iconic instrument, US media reported on Tuesday.

Trump Guitars, whose website boasts a picture of the US president-elect holding a six-string, has received a "cease and desist" letter from Gibson, whose guitars have been favourites of musicians including Bob Dylan and Chuck Berry.

The letter warns Trump Guitars owner 16 Creative that the design of their product "infringes upon Gibson's exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape," US outlets said.

Trump Guitars, which says on its website it has "the ONLY guitar endorsed" by the incoming commander-in-chief has already sold out of its Trump-autographed American Eagle electric guitar, which had a price tag of $11,500.

The company is also offering a "Presidential Series" in red, gold or black, whose shape bears a striking resemblance to the Les Paul, but which has "DONALD J. TRUMP" inlaid on the fretboard.

However, the site notes: "The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product."

The website also offers a disclaimer that it is not in any way affiliated to Gibson Brands Inc. The guitars, the site notes, are "manufactured by multiple providers and include parts/features that are both domestic and international." It was not immediately clear if they would be affected by a proposed 25 per cent blanket tariff the incoming president says he intends to impose on products shipped from Mexico or Canada. Trump is not shy about putting his name to an array of products unrelated to his core real estate empire.

The businessman-turned-politician has sold his supporters everything from $100,000 watches to limited edition coins, to gold sneakers, to digital trading cards and signed Bibles.