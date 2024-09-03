Holiday disruption at US hotels as 10,000 workers strike

The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
Dozens of US hotels faced disruptions during Monday's busy Labour Day public holiday as over 10,000 workers went on strike after contract talks stalled, employees and the Unite Here union said.
Wearing red shirts and banging buckets, Unite Here members picketed outside Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International locations from Honolulu, Hawaii to Boston, Massachusetts, to demand higher pay.
The strike is occurring as the industry sees a nine per cent increase in Labour Day weekend domestic travel from last year, according to American Automobile Association booking data.
In calls to hotels in Hawaii, Boston and San Jose, California, front-desk staff said services such as restaurants and housekeeping were disrupted due to worker shortages on the strike's second day.
"The hotel is open but it's very limited workers," said an employee at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach in Honolulu.
Hyatt has contingency plans to minimise the impact on operations related to strike activity, Michael D'Angelo, head of labour relations at the hotel chain said in a statement.
Hilton and Hyatt said they remain committed to negotiating a fair agreement with the union.
Marriott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Unite Here said workers were on strike at 25 hotels in nine US cities, with the stoppage set to last up to three days.
"Hotel workers across the US are celebrating Labour Day by fighting for raises, fair workloads, and the reversal of Covid-era service and staffing cuts,” Unite Here International President Gwen Mills said in a statement.
Workers say wages do not cover living costs and hotels have not restored staffing levels slashed during the Covid-19 pandemic, the statement said.
Unite Here members won record contracts last year after rolling strikes in Los Angeles and a 47-day strike at Detroit casinos, according to the union which represents hotel, casino and airport workers in the United States and Canada.
The sector, once the country's biggest export earner, is still struggling to recover from strict border closures implemented during COVID-19
There is a risk such equipment might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law, said foreign minister David Lammy
Palestinian and UN officials said more than 80,000 children were vaccinated in central areas of Gaza on Sunday, the first day of the campaign
Authorities were getting the traffic-clogged megalopolis of 11 million into shape before the 87-year-old's landing on Tuesday for the high-profile visit
Residents of Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh are keeping all-night vigils, deploying guard dogs and letting off firecrackers in hopes of scaring off the predators
Harris's membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha provides her campaign a direct line to a network of 360,000 women across the country
Tropical Storm Yagi brushed past the Bicol region southeast of Manila overnight on Sunday and was expected to make a landfall later today on the northeast coast of the main island of Luzon
The head of the Histadrut union called for the strike after the bodies of six hostages were recovered in a tunnel in southern Gaza