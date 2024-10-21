Harris, Trump in dead heat across swing states in Washington Post poll

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump attends the New York Jets football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday. REUTERS

US Vice-President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump remain in a tight contest across seven battleground states with just two weeks until the November presidential election, a Washington Post/Schar School poll showed on Monday.

The Democratic former prosecutor led Georgia 51 to 47, while the Republican candidate was slightly ahead in Arizona 49 to 46, both findings within the survey's plus or minus 4.5 percentage points margin of error.

Harris, who rose as the party's nominee after US President Joe Biden stepped aside over the summer, also had an edge in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro, Georgia, on Sunday. AFP

Trump led in North Carolina and was tied with Harris in Nevada 48 to 48, according to the poll of 5,016 likely voters surveyed from September 30 to October15.

Trump, 78, is making his third consecutive White House bid after losing to Biden in 2020. He continues to falsely blame widespread voter fraud and faces federal and state criminal charges over efforts to overturn the election results, among other charges. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.