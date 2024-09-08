Harris to kick off battleground states tour after debating Trump

Earlier, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency on August 25, after strikes in Lebanon
Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will tour several battleground states after her highly anticipated Tuesday debate with Republican former President Donald Trump, her campaign said on Sunday.
With less than 60 days until the November 5 presidential election, Vice-President Harris will kick off the tour in North Carolina on Thursday and travel to Pennsylvania on Friday. Walz will travel to Michigan and Wisconsin.
Polling averages show a tight race in the handful of states that could swing to Republicans or Democrats and will likely determine the election. The battleground states also include Georgia, Wisconsin and Arizona.
A key test for Harris and Trump will come at their televised debate, the first since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed Harris as his successor on July 21.
Harris' candidacy has re-energised Democrats and donors, and she has had a surge in opinion polls. Her campaign raised $361 million in August, leaving her with a clear cash advantage over Trump.
The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February 2025
Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China
The plane carrying 247 passengers had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India
The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women