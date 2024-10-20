Harris targets Trump's age after report of exhaustion

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Huntington Place in Detroit, Michigan, on October 18. – AFP

Kamala Harris questioned Donald Trump's fitness for office Friday as the oldest major-party White House candidate in history faced speculation that he is "exhausted" after backing out of a spate of interviews.

While he has been appearing on friendly TV networks, the 78-year-old Republican has canceled sitdowns with media outlets including NBC, CNBC and CBS. He has also refused a second debate with Harris, after being soundly bested in the first.

Politico reported that a Trump aide had told producers at a website negotiating an interview that the ex-president was "exhausted" and refusing some appearances -- a claim described by his campaign as "detached from reality."

But Harris, who turns 60 this weekend, hammered Trump over his health and resilience.

"If you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world," Harris told supporters during a day of multiple stops across the swing state of Michigan.

Trump's rapid reaction communications team dismissed the claim, pointing to four Trump appearances since Thursday afternoon.

The former president has hardly been idle, pursuing a busy schedule of appearances with new and traditional media, but most have been on outlets where he is rarely challenged.

He told a supportive podcast on Thursday that he had been "hoodwinked" into doing one of his few adversarial recent interviews, with Bloomberg News.

Trump has surprised analysts with a program that mixes swing state stops with appearances in regions he has no chance of winning, but where he is guaranteed big crowds.

He was in the liberal stronghold of New York for a Catholic charity dinner on Thursday, where he mocked Harris in an occasionally mean-spirited speech that earned gasps for its off-color remarks and profanity.

But he was back on home turf by Friday morning for a soft Fox News interview.

Trump and Harris were staging dueling rallies in Michigan, as they spend their final campaign days in pivotal battleground states where early voting is already underway.

With less than three weeks to go, Harris has seen encouraging signs in her push for supporters to vote as soon as possible, as a bulwark against the traditional Republican edge among Election Day voters.