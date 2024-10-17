Former US president Jimmy Carter, 100, casts vote

Mary Prince sits next to an empty chair during birthday celebrations for former US Ppresident Jimmy Carter as he turns 100, in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, US, on October 1, 2024. — Reuters

Fifteen days after turning 100, former US president Jimmy Carter cast his vote in the US election on Wednesday, fulfilling an earlier declared wish to live long enough to back Kamala Harris in the poll.

The former Democratic leader "voted by mail," according to the Carter Center, the non-profit he founded after he left the White House in 1981 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy.

The centenarian -- who left office under a cloud of unpopularity, but has seen his star rise ever since -- took advantage of early voting in his home state of Georgia, where he is receiving hospice care.

Carter had told his family earlier this year that living long enough to vote for Harris and help defeat her Republican rival, Donald Trump, was more important to him than his centennial, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper.

In the end, he reached both milestones.