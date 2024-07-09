E-Paper

EV maker Lucid to recall over 5,200 Air luxury sedans for software error

It will also recall 7,506 of its 2022-2024 Air luxury sedans due to an issue with coolant heater

By Reuters

The Lucid Air speed test car is displayed at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, US, on April 13, 2017. — Reuters
The Lucid Air speed test car is displayed at the New York International Auto Show in New York City, US, on April 13, 2017. — Reuters

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 2:52 PM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 3:18 PM

Lucid Group will recall about 5,251 of its 2022-2023 Air luxury sedans due to a software error that could cause a loss of power, according to a notice from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published on Tuesday.

The regulator added the EV maker will also recall about 7,506 of its 2022-2024 Air luxury sedans due to an issue with a coolant heater that could fail to defrost the windshield.


Lucid had released an over-the-air software update in June as a fix for the software error and a separate update to identify a high voltage coolant heater failure and provide a warning to the drivers of the affected vehicles.

The company had reported second-quarter deliveries above market expectations on Monday, as price cuts helped boost demand for its luxury electric sedans.




