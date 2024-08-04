Elon Musk says Fed foolish not to have cut interest rates

Musk's comment, which was made in response to a post on the social media site X, followed a run of weak data last week that has sparked worries the Fed may have left interest rates elevated for too long, resulting in damage to the economy.

Policymakers left the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 5.25%-5.50% range last week, but opened the door to a rate cut at their September 17-18 meeting. Traders are betting a cut is almost certain to happen at that meeting.