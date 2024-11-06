Eleven counties to watch in Tuesday's US presidential election

Photo: AFP

[Editor's Note: Click here to follow the US election results live with Khaleej Times.]

Seven battleground states – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – are expected to play a decisive role in Tuesday's US presidential election between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Here are 11 counties to watch in those states with estimated vote tallies by Edison Research at 12am ET (9am UAE time on Wednesday). Early results based on partial returns may not be predictive of the final vote tallies in the counties.

Maricopa County, Arizona

Home to Phoenix, Maricopa County is key to winning the Southwestern state as it makes up about 60 per cent of the statewide vote. In the 2020 election, Democratic President Joe Biden won this county by 2.2 percentage points, while Trump won the county by almost 3 percentage points in 2016.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, where estimates that 50 per cent of the ballots have been counted, former President Trump won 49 per cent of the votes tallied so far and Harris won 51 per cent.

Cobb County, Georgia

Democrats see the large and racially diverse Cobb County in Atlanta's northern suburbs as somewhere they could pick up the large number of votes needed to win the state. That's what Biden did in 2020 when he won the county by some 14 percentage points. In 2016, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton carried Cobb county by just 2 percentage points and lost the state to Trump.

With an estimated 95 per cent of the ballots in Cobb County counted, Harris was winning 57 per cent and Trump 42 per cent.

Baldwin County, Georgia

In central Georgia, Baldwin County is much smaller than Cobb but an indicator of Black voter turnout. About 40 per cent of voters in the county are Black. This is one place in Georgia where Biden's 2020 margin was narrower than Clinton's in 2016.

With nearly all ballots counted, Trump had won 51 per cent of the votes and Harris 49 per cent.

Washtenaw County, Michigan

Home of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County saw Biden take 73 per cent of the vote in 2020. The university is the focus of a Democratic get-out-the-vote effort for young voters. Harris' ability to match Biden's performance may be affected by frustration with the administration's policies in the Middle East.

With estimates of 70 per cent of the ballots counted, Harris won 65 per cent of the votes tallied so far to 32 per cent for Trump.

Wake County, North Carolina

North Carolina's capital, Raleigh in Wake County, has boosted statewide turnout for Democrats in recent elections. That was the case in 2020 when Biden won 65 per cent of the vote there, still not enough to keep Trump from carrying the state.

In the county, with estimates that nearly all of the ballots have been counted, Harris had won 62 per cent of the votes tallied so far and Trump had won 36%.

Erie Country, Pennsylvania

Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania has voted for the winner in the last four elections, including Biden in 2020, who won the county by a single percentage point. In 2016, Trump won the county by 2 points.

With estimates that 75 per cent of the ballots have been counted, Harris won 51 per cent of the votes tallied so far and Trump won 48 per cent.

Bucks County, Pennsylvania

North of Philadelphia, Bucks County in Pennsylvania is another highly competitive county due to its large population of working-class voters. Trump has made major inroads into that demographic in his eight years on the national political stage. The former president lost this county to Biden in 2020 by 4 percentage points, handing the state to the Democrat.

With estimates that 55 per cent of the ballots have been counted, Harris won 50 per cent of the votes tallied so far and Trump won 49 per cent.

Cumberland County, Pennsylvania