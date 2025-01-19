Donald Trump says 'save TikTok' after it goes dark for US users

Photo: AFP file

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said "SAVE TIKTOK!" in a Truth Social post after TikTok stopped working in the United States late on Saturday, ahead of a law that takes effect on Sunday requiring the shutdown of the platform.

Trump had earlier said he would "most likely" give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from the ban after he takes office on Monday, a promise TikTok cited in a notice posted to users on the app.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ: