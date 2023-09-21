Donald Trump Jr's account hacked; fake tweets declare former US president dead

US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
Donald Trump Jr's account was reportedly hacked recently, posting a slew of controversial comments.
According to the BBC, the posts were available on X (formerly Twitter) for less than hour before they were deleted. They included a post insulting current President Joe Biden, one mentioning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and another talking about North Korea "getting smoked."
One post even claimed that former US president Donald Trump had died and that his son would be taking his place in the 2024 elections.
Andrew Surabian, Donald Trump Jr's spokesman, took to X to say that his account had been hacked.
Meanwhile, Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, is now facing four concurrent criminal prosecutions, including two involving his attempts to overturn his 2020 loss to Biden.
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia
A unit specialising in organised crime is investigating suspicions of human trafficking and arrested two people for questioning
Bajrang Punia, the first Indian wrestler to win four world championship medals, announces to return Padma Shri
Emmanuel Macron's office says the invitation for January 26 is an 'extremely strong gesture' for Indo-French ties
The brightly lit tree was seen slowly leaning over, then collapsing next to a Christmas market as a merry-go-round spun on the historic town square
The shooter was described as an 'excellent student with no criminal record'; initial investigations reveal that he also killed his father, as well as a man and his two-month-old daughter
Immigration officials have also been asked to prioritize permanent residency applications for Palestinians