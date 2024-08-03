Donald Trump agrees with Fox News to debate Kamala Harris on September 4

Published: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 8:22 AM Last updated: Sat 3 Aug 2024, 8:25 AM

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has agreed with Fox News to a debate with Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 4, he said in a post on Truth Social late Friday.

"If for any reason Kamala is unwilling or unable to debate on that date, I have agreed with Fox to do a major Town Hall on the same September 4th evening," Trump also said in the post.

Donald Trump said on July 21 that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden, who earlier in the day stepped aside as his party's candidate.

CNN said the Republican former president made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision. Trump also later attacked Biden on social media, saying that Biden was unfit to continue serving as president.

He also falsely suggested to the country's largest annual gathering of Black journalists on July 31 that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had previously downplayed her Black heritage.

"She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black," Trump said, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people.

"So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black? Trump continued. "But you know what, I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn, and she went - she became a Black person."