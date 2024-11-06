Dollar set for biggest one-day jump since 2020, bitcoin hits record as Trump secures White House

A monitor displaying the Nikkei stock average is seen in front of monitors displaying the Japanese yen exchange rate against the US dollar at a dealing room of the foreign exchange trading company Gaitame.com in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. REUTERS

The dollar was set for its biggest one-day rise since March 2020 against major peers on Wednesday and bitcoin jumped to an all-time high after Donald Trump was re-elected president, with the Republicans also winning the Senate and making gains in the House.

The US currency's climb began after very early indications of a Republican win in Georgia and gains have held throughout the European morning.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - advanced 1.7% to 105.16 as of 1130 GMT, a four-month peak. That put it on course for its best day since March 2020.

A digital broadcast screen airing news of the 2024 US presidential election poll results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on Wednesday. AFP

Trump's fiscal, tariff and immigration policies are seen as inflationary by analysts, buoying treasury yields and in turn the dollar.

"It has already been a very strong reaction, a sharp increase in the dollar," said Niels Christensen, chief analyst at Nordea.

"Expectations of looser fiscal policy and a tight labour market point to higher inflation and higher yields."

The benchmark 10-year U.S. treasury yield rose 17 basis points to 4.44571%, a four-month high.

The US currency jumped over 3% to 20.8038 Mexican pesos , a more than two-year high. It rose as much as 1.3% to 7.1967 yuan in offshore trading for the first time in almost three months.

The onshore yuan finished the domestic session down 0.8% at 7.1649 per dollar, on track for its biggest daily loss since June 2023.

Mexico and China are among countries that stand to be hardest hit by possible Trump tariffs.