Death toll rises to 32 in Dominican Republic explosion

For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
The death toll from a powerful explosion that tore through a commercial area in the Dominican Republic rose to 32, the authorities said on Saturday.
The blast on Monday sent shock waves through the area of San Cristobal, less than 30km from the capital Santo Domingo, sparking a fire.
Of 59 people injured in the blast, 12 are still in hospital, three of them in intensive care and five in burn units, said the health ministry.
Search teams, some using sniffer dogs, are still working at the site, deputy director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Julian Garcia, told journalists Friday.
"Until all the rubble is removed, the search will not stop," he said, warning that the death toll could still rise.
Among the 32 deaths now reported "13 corpses have been identified and 11 bodies have been delivered to relatives," the country's national forensic institute said, according to a report from COE.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the explosion, which along with the resulting fire damaged nine buildings and destroyed four.
ALSO READ:
For three years, nearly every Chinese city was under various forms of lockdown, with as many as 370 million people isolated in their homes at the policy’s peak
An unspecified number of people were injured in the tragedy
The OpenAI saga serves as a cautionary tale of how whimsical board decisions can turn companies into battlegrounds
Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Scientists warn that warming of these levels could render vast swathes of the planet essentially uninhabitable for humans
Even amid the horrors of the latest Israel-Hamas war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder
The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar provides crystal-clear dialogues, a 3-D soundstage and balanced bass that even T-Rex would approve
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020