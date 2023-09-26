Child among 5 dead after two private planes collide in northern Mexico

More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Five people, including one child, were killed when two private planes crashed Monday morning in the Mexican northern state of Durango, state authorities said.
The crash occurred on a small dirt airstrip in the town of La Galancita, in western Durango.
Two planes, both Cessna light aircraft, collided while one was taking off and the other was landing, the state's Security Secretariat told The Associated Press.
After the collision, both aircraft caught fire.
All five passengers were killed in the accident, the state agency said.
State authorities are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.
