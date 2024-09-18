Canada further tightens rules on students, temporary workers

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:24 PM Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 9:26 PM

Canada is further reducing the number of study permits it will grant to foreign students and tightening eligibility for work permits in a bid to cut down on the number of temporary residents in the country, the government said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government, trailing in the public opinion polls and coming off a major by-election loss this week, seeks to reduce the number of temporary residents — including international students and foreign workers — in the country.

The issue has become one of the most contentious in Canadian politics with a federal election due no later than October, 2025.

The changes announced on Wednesday would reduce the number of international study permits issued to 437,000 in 2025. Canada approved 509,390 in 2023, according to immigration department data, and 175,920 in the first seven months of 2024.

The changes would also limit work permit eligibility for spouses of some students and temporary foreign workers.

As Canada sees a spike in the number of refugee claimants, the government said Wednesday it planned to review measures to strengthen visa integrity and was "reviewing visa decision-making so that our highly trained officers have the right tools to detect fraud and reduce the number of non-genuine visitors."

“The reality is that not everyone who wants to come to Canada will be able to — just like not everyone who wants to stay in Canada will be able to," Immigration Minister Marc Miller said in a statement.

The government has already pledged to reduce the number of temporary residents to 5 per cent of the total population. It was 6.8 per cent in April.

Migrants have been blamed for societal problems including a lack of affordable housing and ramped-up cost of living, even as post-pandemic inflation slowed to the Bank of Canada's target of 2 per cent annually in August.

Immigrant advocates and some economists argue the link between migrants and economic malaise is an oversimplification, and that vulnerable newcomers cannot be held responsible for complex economic problems.