Canada demands Meta lift ban on news for sharing of information as wildfires take over the country

The OpenAI saga serves as a cautionary tale of how whimsical board decisions can turn companies into battlegrounds
A Canadian government minister on Friday demanded that Meta lift a ban on Canadian news from its platforms to allow people to share information about major forest fires in the west of the country.
Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told a briefing that the ban was 'unacceptable'.
Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada earlier this month in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.
ALSO READ:
The OpenAI saga serves as a cautionary tale of how whimsical board decisions can turn companies into battlegrounds
Reports said as many as 500 of OpenAI's 770 employees signed the letter threatening to leave the company
Scientists warn that warming of these levels could render vast swathes of the planet essentially uninhabitable for humans
Even amid the horrors of the latest Israel-Hamas war, talk of an eventual two-state solution remains alive and has actually grown louder
The Sony HT-S2000 soundbar provides crystal-clear dialogues, a 3-D soundstage and balanced bass that even T-Rex would approve
Around 345 million people are facing acute levels of food insecurity this year – more than double the number in 2020
We feel as if the Santa has come to town with his goody bag, and this time around, we wish it is to disperse the much awaited winter vibes
In a historic moment, Pakistan debuted in Miss Universe with Erica Robin as its representative