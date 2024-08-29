E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Brazil's top court threatens to suspend X in 24 hours

Supreme Court justice orders billionaire Elon Musk to name a legal representative for his messaging platform X

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
X announced it would close its operations and fire its staff in Brazil due to what it called 'censorship orders'. — AFP
X announced it would close its operations and fire its staff in Brazil due to what it called "censorship orders". — AFP

Published: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 3:35 PM

Last updated: Thu 29 Aug 2024, 3:36 PM

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday to name a legal representative for his messaging platform X in Brazil within 24 hours or face the site's suspension in the country, a court decision showed on Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, X announced it would close its operations and fire its staff in Brazil due to what it called "censorship orders" from Moraes, while adding the firm's service would remain available for users in Brazil.


The Supreme Court posted a screenshot of Wednesday's court decision on its X account, tagging Musk's and X's Global Government Affairs accounts.

In the document, Moraes says that under the country's law regulating Internet issues, companies that do not respect Brazilian legislation or the confidentiality of private information could have their activities temporarily suspended.

Hours after the judge's decision, Musk said on X that Moraes "has repeatedly broken the laws he has sworn to uphold."


More news from World