Brazil's top court threatens to suspend X in 24 hours

At least three people have been killed so far and scores injured in what authorities have warned could be one of the strongest ever storms to hit the region
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday to name a legal representative for his messaging platform X in Brazil within 24 hours or face the site's suspension in the country, a court decision showed on Wednesday evening.
Earlier this month, X announced it would close its operations and fire its staff in Brazil due to what it called "censorship orders" from Moraes, while adding the firm's service would remain available for users in Brazil.
The Supreme Court posted a screenshot of Wednesday's court decision on its X account, tagging Musk's and X's Global Government Affairs accounts.
In the document, Moraes says that under the country's law regulating Internet issues, companies that do not respect Brazilian legislation or the confidentiality of private information could have their activities temporarily suspended.
Hours after the judge's decision, Musk said on X that Moraes "has repeatedly broken the laws he has sworn to uphold."
At least three people have been killed so far and scores injured in what authorities have warned could be one of the strongest ever storms to hit the region
The judge will now rule on whether to place the Russian-born billionaire under formal investigation
Robert Reinhardt and his taste-bud challenging flavours have become an overnight hit, creating a buzz on social media
Gazette notification states no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat-e-Islami party and its affiliates in terrorist activities
Hundreds of dangerously dilapidated buildings facing demolition are crowded with families risking their lives rather than braving impossibly high rents
Mokrytskyi is one of Ukraine's soldier-influencers keeping up spirits in times of war and has 131,600 followers on TikTok
With more checkpoints closed more often, even those with a permit struggle to access specialist treatment in Jerusalem
The 87-year-old warns against 'restrictive laws' and the 'militarisation of borders' and calls for safe migration routes