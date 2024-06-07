E-Paper

Boeing Starliner's first astronaut crew welcomed aboard space station

The spacecraft arrived at the orbiting platform after a flight of nearly 27 hours following its launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

By WAM

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams at Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 9:18 AM

Boeing's new Starliner capsule and an inaugural two-member NASA crew safely docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, meeting a key test in proving the vessel's flight-worthiness, Reuters reported.

The rendezvous was achieved despite an earlier loss of several guidance-control jet thrusters, some of them due to a helium propulsion leak, which NASA and Boeing said should not compromise the mission.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The CST-100 Starliner, with veteran astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams aboard, arrived at the orbiting platform after a flight of nearly 27 hours following its launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.


The reusable, gumdrop-shaped capsule, dubbed "Calypso" by its crew, was lofted into space on Wednesday atop an Atlas V rocket furnished and flown by Boeing-Lockheed Martin's United Launch Alliance joint venture.

