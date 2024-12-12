Biden grants clemency to nearly 1,500 people, most ever in a day

US President Joe Biden. AFP

Outgoing US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he had commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others, in what the White House called the largest single-day act of clemency in the nation's history.

"America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances," Biden said in a statement announcing the action. "As President, I have the great privilege of extending mercy to people who have demonstrated remorse and rehabilitation."

With their days in power ticking down, lame-duck presidents often issue a flurry of such acts of clemency, which are only applicable to federal crimes.

The White House said the nearly 1,500 people granted commuted sentences -- "the most ever in a single day" -- had been serving them at home for at least one year.

"These commutation recipients, who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance," Biden said.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which had launched a campaign urging Biden to take such action, praised the move in a statement.

"We are thrilled that President Biden has allowed people to remain with their families and communities, where they belong," said Cynthia W. Roseberry, director of policy and government affairs at the ACLU's Justice Division.

The mass clemency was announced over a week after the president pardoned his son Hunter, something he had previously promised not to do, prompting outrage from both Republican opponents and many Democratic allies.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty in a tax evasion trial in September and was facing up to 17 years in prison. He had separately been convicted of federal gun charges, for which he was facing 25 years in prison.