Biden promises 'peaceful and orderly' transfer of power to Trump

The outgoing President also said that there is a need to 'bring down the temperature' of US politics

Published: Thu 7 Nov 2024, 8:37 PM

Updated: Thu 7 Nov 2024, 8:39 PM

  • By
  • AFP

Photo: File

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he will ensure there is a peaceful and orderly transition to Donald Trump.

Addressing the nation, Biden also stressed the need to 'bring down the temperature' of US politics.

On a historic day on Wednesday, the big reveal took place as US media declared Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. President, beating Democrat Kamala Harris to complete a stunning political comeback.

More to follow...

