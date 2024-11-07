Biden promises 'peaceful and orderly' transfer of power to Trump

The outgoing President also said that there is a need to 'bring down the temperature' of US politics
Photo: File
US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he will ensure there is a peaceful and orderly transition to Donald Trump.
Addressing the nation, Biden also stressed the need to 'bring down the temperature' of US politics.
On a historic day on Wednesday, the big reveal took place as US media declared Donald Trump as the 47th U.S. President, beating Democrat Kamala Harris to complete a stunning political comeback.
More to follow...
