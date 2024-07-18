E-Paper

Biden cancels additional $1.2 billion in student debt

US President keen to shore up waning support among young people

By Reuters

US President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, in April this year. AFP File
US President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, in April this year. AFP File

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 2:35 PM

US President Joe Biden on Thursday cancelled another $1.2 billion in student debt for 35,000 borrowers, bringing the total number of people to benefit from his debt relief push to 4.76 million, despite Republican opposition.

Republicans have called the Democratic president's student loan forgiveness approach an overreach of authority and an unfair benefit to college-educated borrowers while others received no such relief.


Each of the beneficiaries under the plan will receive $35,000 in debt cancellation, the White House said in a statement.

Biden, keen to shore up waning support among young people ahead of the November presidential election, had pledged last year to find other avenues for tackling debt relief after the Supreme Court had blocked his broader plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.


In May, Biden cancelled $7.7 billion in student debt for 160,000 borrowers.



