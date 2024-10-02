Amid volatile situation, Democrat vice-presidential candidate Walz calls for US presence in Middle East

US Senator and Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance (L) and Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz participate in the Vice- Presidential debate hosted by CBS News at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on Tuesdy. AFP

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 3:32 PM

Amid rising tension between Iran and Israel, Democrat vice-presidential candidate and Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz on Tuesday (local time) stressed the need to continue to have the US presence in the Middle East

Republican vice-presidential candidate and Ohio Senator JD Vance, meanwhile, said it would be up to Israel if it wanted to launch a preemptive strike on Iran after Iran launched missiles towards Israel, reported CNN.

Iran on Tuesday launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel and the United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against this attack. US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.

Both US vice presidential candidates Walz and Vance, on Tuesday, in their first and only debate before the 2024 election in November made a pitch to Americans about why they should vote for their ticket.

Walz reiterated his running mate Vice-President Kamala Harris' proposals, and Vance said former President Donald Trump is the better choice to tackle key issues.

The debate between Vance and Walz closed with a question over whether the failure of Donald J Trump to cede power after losing the 2020 election was a threat to democracy, reported The New York Times.

They debated over the issues facing American voters during the 2024 election campaign, including the Middle East, abortion, economy, immigration and climate change.

When Walz was asked about the issue of abortion during the debate, he defended his state's broad abortion-rights law and attacked former President Trump's record on the issue.

The Democratic candidate highlighted the consequences of the abortion bans that have been enacted in states across the country in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Walz defended his record on abortion as Minnesota governor and attacked Project 2025. He said his ticket is "pro-women" and "pro-freedom to make your own choice" as he promised to restore Roe v. Wade. Vance said he wants Republicans to be "pro-family in the fullest sense of the world" and called for policies that make having children more affordable and give women "more options." He also said he wants a "family care model that makes choice possible," reported CNN.

Walz took a swipe at Trump's immigration policies, pointing out that the former president successfully killed a bipartisan border deal in the Senate. Vance continued to attack Harris and the Biden administration's handling of the border but he wouldn't answer a question about if he would support a child separation policy.