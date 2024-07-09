American mountaineer found mummified in Peru 22 years after vanishing

Undated handout picture released by Peruvian National Police on Monday show police officers next to the body of US mountain climber William Stampfl, who was reported missing in June 2002, in the Ancash region, 400 km north of Lima. AFP / PERUVIAN NATIONAL POLICE

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 3:11 PM

The preserved body of an American mountaineer -- who disappeared 22 years ago while scaling a snowy peak in Peru -- has been found after being exposed by climate change-induced ice melt, police said on Monday.

William Stampfl was reported missing in June 2002, aged 59, when an avalanche buried his climbing party on the mountain Huascaran, which stands more than 22,000 ft high. Search and rescue efforts were fruitless.

Peruvian police said his remains were finally exposed by ice melt on the Cordillera Blanca range of the Andes.

Stampfl's body, as well as his clothes, harness and boots had been well-preserved by the cold, according to images distributed by police.