75 people fall ill as McDonald's E. coli outbreak expands

A severe outbreak of E. Coli linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers has expanded to 75 reported cases, mainly in the western US, authorities said Friday.

The number of hospitalisations has risen to 22, though no additional deaths have been reported beyond that of an elderly patient in Colorado, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One child and one adult developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that damages blood vessels in the kidneys.

Investigators have yet to confirm a specific ingredient as the contamination source, though they are assessing whether slivered onions or beef patties could be the origin.

While the investigation is underway, Taylor Farms, which supplies the slivered onions to affected locations, has issued a voluntary recall of its yellow onions.

McDonald's restaurants in the 13 impacted states have temporarily pulled Quarter Pounders from their menus, though other items, including other beef burgers, remain available.

Shares of the fast-food giant dropped more than two per cent in early afternoon trading.

Meanwhile, the law firms Ron Simon & Associates and Meyers & Flowers have filed lawsuits on behalf of two separate consumers from Colorado and Nebraska who fell ill after consuming the burgers.

Each suit seeks a minimum of $50,000 in damages, and attorney Ron Simon told AFP he plans to represent a total of 25 victims.

"When a consumer goes to McDonald's to buy a meal, they're placing an enormous amount of trust that McDonald's has done everything it can to make your food safe," said Simon.