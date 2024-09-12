10 years in prison for ex-CIA agent who spied for China

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 8:53 AM

A former CIA agent who pleaded guilty in May to spying for China was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday, the Justice Department said.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 71, a native of Hong Kong who became a naturalised US citizen, was arrested in August 2020.

Ma, who worked for the Central Intelligence Agency from 1982 until 1989, admitted providing classified national defence information to intelligence officers of China's Shanghai State Security Bureau (SSSB), the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to court documents, a relative of Ma, who was not identified and is since deceased, also worked for the CIA, from 1967 until 1983, and was a co-conspirator.

The Justice Department said both men held top secret security clearances.

It said Ma and his co-conspirator met with SSSB agents in Hong Kong in March 2001 and provided them with classified information in return for $50,000 in cash.